Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Shares New ‘Look’ That Has Fans Talking

Natalie Maines posted some photos of her latest “look,” but it’s not what you think.

The Dixie Chicks singer is currently sporting a shiner on her left eye, all thanks to a rogue cabinet door.

“My face met the edge of a cabinet door,” she said on Instagram. “It’s a look.”

A post shared by @1nataliemaines on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

She then followed that post up with a photo of the culprit, as well as some more shots of it.

“This is a picture of the culprit that slammed me in the face,” she wrote. “He thought he was going to get me again tonight, but…not so fast mister. Slam me in the face once, shame on me. Slam me in the face twice, shame on me again, but I’ll just rip your ass right off your hinges and be done. So don’t even think about it.”

Maines also dedicated the black eye look to Rose McGowan, who has been one of the most outspoken victims of sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve decided that I’d like to dedicate my first, (and hopefully only) black eye to Rose McGowan,” Maines wrote. “She’s a badass, and I feel like a badass with this eye.”

Dixie Chicks’ fans took to the comments have a laugh with Maines, as well as give her some tips as to how make the best of the situation.

“Ouch, but if you had some of the same shade eye shadow you could have matched brilliantly,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Glad it didn’t bang up your eye ball. Well. it’s Halloween season so just say [you’re] tryin’ out some zombie looks!”

