Dixie Chicks Release Latest Live Album on Streaming Services

The Dixie Chicks‘ live album DCX MMXVI Live is now available for fans to stream, arriving on services like Spotify and Apple Music on Jan. 12.

The group shared on social media this week that the album would be available for streaming, delighting fans who were looking forward to being able to listen to the compilation.

DCX MMVI Live features a collection of the group’s biggest hits performed live during their most recent tour, including “Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Not Ready to Make Nice” and “Goodbye Earl.”

Beginning in April 2016, the MMXVI World Tour saw the Dixie Chicks travel around the world, playing shows in Europe before a string of U.S. dates, along with stops in Australia and New Zealand. The shows marked the group’s first U.S. tour in 10 years.

The streaming announcement was accompanied by footage from the tour, showing group members Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin and Emily Strayer performing some of their most well-known tracks.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dixie Chicks MMXVI Live album will be available everywhere this Friday, January 12th! pic.twitter.com/mJnv2aBgT5 — Dixie Chicks (@dixiechicks) January 10, 2018

Originally released in September 2017, the live CD was accompanied by a DVD of the tour, which followed a one-night-only theatrical release of the footage.

The album also includes an acoustic cover of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons,” which the band performed with the star at the 2016 CMA Awards. The set also includes covers of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Bob Dylan’s “Mississippi” and Patty Griffin’s “Don’t Let Me Die in Florida.”

