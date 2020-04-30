Dierks Bentley Is 'Worried About People' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Like the rest of the world, Dierks Bentley is currently hunkered down at home with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer reflected on the situation, sharing that he's concerned for those who have been affected by the pandemic and are now facing financial struggles.

"I’m just worried about people," he said. "The stress, the financial stress that some people must be going through. Conversations around the dinner table worried about paying rent, mortgages and all that. I hope everyone is hanging in there, and hopefully we’ll all… my manager was working on a Nashville Rising event for the tornado and all of a sudden this hit. We’re gonna come together and try to help everyone out with our country family. I just hope everyone’s hanging in there."

After the tornado hit Nashville in March, Bentley's bar, Whiskey Row, held two tornado relief concerts to raise money for relief efforts, and Bentley was working on another event to raise funds. Since the bar has been shut down due to the coronavirus, the "Living" singer pledged to pay all 90 of his hourly employees $1,000. Bentley and his family were in Colorado for spring break when closures began happening and concerts were postponed, and they stayed there for a few weeks before making the trip back to Nashville. The 44-year-old and his wife, Cassidy, share three kids, Jordan, Evelyn and Knox.

"I’ve been with my family for a month, just the five of us," Bentley said, speaking from his residence in Colorado. "No one else has stepped into our house. But corona with kids is a whole other level. And luckily my kids are at an age — 6, 9, and 11 — they’re at a pretty good age to be homebound. They’re self-sufficient but not overly missing their friends, as 8th graders and up probably would be and are."

"It’s been awesome family time, trying to find the silver lining for us, but super conscious of how hard this is for so many families out there, so many couples," he continued. "There’s a dark side to this stuff too, with kids who are being abused at home. It can go to so many places. I just feel very blessed to be here with my family and I know it won’t be like this forever, so we’re just making the most of the time together, getting outdoors and doing adventures when we can, just staying safe."