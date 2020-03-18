Dierks Bentley Shuts Down Nashville Bar, Pledges $90k for Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As bars continue to close in downtown Nashville, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dierks Bentley is also closing his Whiskey Row restaurant, located on Lower Broadway. But instead of just sending his employees away for a few weeks, Bentley is giving all of his 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help offset costs, in partnership with Riot Hospitality Group –– and encouraging other bar owners to follow suit.

“Just gave last call at [Whiskey Row Nashville] as we close the doors for a while,” Bentley shared on social media. “My heart goes out to all the guys/girls on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday it was me down there working for tips. I am going to immediately give all of our 90 hourly employees $1000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation.

“[Riot Hospitality Group] and I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc. the best they can. Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville. Let’s make sure we help the folks that make the music happen.

Luke Bryan also announced he was shutting down his Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar, in response to Mayor John Cooper’s request that all bars on Lower Broadway shut their doors due to coronavirus.

“Just letting you guys know that due to the COVID-19 and coronavirus situation, we’re going to be closing Luke’s 32 Bridge, to keep all of our patrons and all of our staff, and just to comply with what the city of Nashville wants for us, to keep everybody safe,” Bryan said. “We’re gonna be closed, and we’ll let you know when we’re going to reopen, when we’re told to reopen.

“I just wish you guys the best out there during spring break, and stay safe, and sanitize,” he continued. “We’re all in this together, and certainly this is new territory, for me and my family, and I’m sure you and yours. So stay safe and God bless.”

Kid Rock initially refused to close his downtown Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, but later announced he would comply with the request from Mayor Cooper. John Rich also closed his own Redneck Riviera Bar.

