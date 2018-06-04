Dierks Bentley Says ‘Woman, Amen’ Was Inspired by His Own Wife, Cassidy

Dierks Bentley is opening up about his latest single, “Woman, Amen,” revealing that the song was inspired by his own wife, Cassidy Black. Bentley hopes the song, which says, “I’d lose my way and I’d lose my mind / If I faced one day on my own / I know I was saved / The night that she gave this drifter’s heart a home,” is one he believes others can relate to as well.

“Hopefully it connects,” Bentley shares. “I think any guy who’s semi-conscious and trying to move down the evolutionary chain needs to listen to women. My wife’s dragged me through all sorts of dark ages and phases that I thought I knew what I was doing or [thought] I was right and it’s like, ‘C’mon, dummy. Follow me. I’ll lead you towards where you want to be,’ whether that was kids, like starting that train, which I wasn’t really sure I was ready to start or having kids and trying to be a more conscious parent.

“I’ve learned a lot from her,” he adds. “This song definitely, it’s just an honest lyric, and hopefully a lot of people can connect to it.”

“Woman, Amen” is the first single from his upcoming The Mountain album, out on Friday, June 8. The record, written and recorded in Colorado, is a reflection of his relationship with his loyal fans, and the time he has spent with them.

“I’ve spent three hours a day before the show just hanging out with the fans in some different form whether it’s an acoustic show or several meet and greets,” says Bentley. “The stories you hear, everybody’s climbing some sort of mountain, right? Everybody’s just finding a way to put one foot in front of the other and just make it out to this concert tonight; the importance of that show to help them on their own journey, their own climb.

“So especially after this [past] summer,” he continues, “it seemed like it was a hard year for a lot of people, not only in our country music community but just in general, and the idea of that mountain that everyone’s climbing really resonated with me.”

Bentley is currently on his Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening act. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at Dierks.com.

