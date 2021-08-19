Dierks Bentley Trolls Blake Shelton After Not Being Invited to His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in July at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma in front of around 40 friends and family members, a list that did not include Shelton's fellow country star Dierks Bentley. During an interview with Access Hollywood on the set of The Voice, where Shelton recruited Bently as his team's advisor for the battle rounds, a producer asked the duo about their friendship, which gave Bentley the opportunity to troll Shelton over his lack of invitation.

"Friendship? I wouldn't call it that," Bentley laughed as Shelton joked, "Are we finally starting it now?" "We might be starting it right now," Bentley agreed. "We'll see if he gives me his phone number. I wasn't invited to the wedding, so I wouldn't call it a friendship." "Yes you were," Shelton assured him, adding that the invitation is "on its way." "What are you guys gonna do, a repeat?" Bentley asked. "A reunion tour?"

"No, but you were invited," Shelton reiterated as Bentley said, "I'm invited to the public wedding." "Yeah, we're gonna do a viewing," Shelton joked as Bentley laughed. "You come by and you guys are just like this," he, executing a formal wave. "Friendship might be starting right now," he added. "It's never too late to make lifelong friends."

Shelton recently told SiriusXM's Storme Warren that he's had some "awkward" conversations with friends who weren't invited to the wedding. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. 'Oh, I read y'all, I read about that, how was that?'" he said. "Listen, we kept it small, get over it. It's not about you. There's a lot of them."

Even though he wasn't invited to the wedding, Bentley praised Shelton's skills as a coach on The Voice. "He is actually a great mentor, I’ve learned a lot from watching, I hate to give him compliments cause it gets weird," he said. "Just listening, the advice that he's giving these kids and these bands, there are things I was thinking that he would jump right on top of them, he can read my thoughts and he says them out loud, which is important when you're trying to teach people how to get better."

Shelton added, "Can I sum it up here? The reason why we make a good pairing… Dierks knows when to hold ’em and I know when to fold ’em." Bentley agreed, "I hold them up, I give them the positive advice and I help them and then he comes along with the critical advice."