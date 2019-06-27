Dierks Bentley Shares Video of Daughter Evie Singing Maren Morris’ ‘My Church’

Music runs in Dierks Bentley‘s family. The singer just shared a video of his 10-year-old daughter, Evie, covering Maren Morris‘ debut single, “My Church.” The social media post also marks Bentley’s first comment after breaking his hand in a mountain bike accident in Colorado.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

“Broke a few bones in my hand but totally fine. Fired up for WI, MI and NY this weekend,” Bentley wrote on Instagram, using the hashtags #colorado and #evieoninstagram.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evie’s performance earned rave reviews from several of her famous father’s celebrity friends, including Morris.

“Awww. She’s beautiful,” Morris wrote. “Feel better, Dierks!”

“Ahhhh she sounds so good!!” Tenille Townes posted.

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, posted two heart emojis, while Randy Houser wrote “Awesome Evie!” and Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild chimed in, “Hope you feel better and Evie sounds amazing!!!” using several clapping hands emojis.

Bentley fell off his bike on Tuesday, June 25, while enjoying some time in one of his favorite locations, Colorado. Thankfully, the injuries occurred on his left hand, which might prohibit serious guitar playing, at least for a while, but won’t inhibit his drinking.

“It’s my left hand. I hardly use the thing,” Bentley said via One Country, a silver lining since he added he drinks with his right hand.

The Arizona native will once again bring his Seven Peaks Music Festival to Colorado, where he will be joined by several big acts, including Bryan and Morris, even though he acknowledges the festival isn’t big enough – at least not yet – to pay what some of these artists usually get.

“I can’t pay some of these huge prices that some of these guys get, but I have some friends coming out [this year] that are actually doing it for a reduced rate because they just want to be there,” Bentley acknowledged. “They’re like, ‘Man, I’ll do whatever it takes. I just want to be there. It sounds like a vacation. It sounds so fun.

“So, that’s a big tell,” he continued. “The fact that we had fans from 49 states says a lot. This year is gonna be crazy attendance-wise, because I know every person is going to tell at least one or two people to come with ’em.”

Bentley is currently on his Burning Man Tour with Jon Pardi and Townes. Find dates at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring