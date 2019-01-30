Dierks Bentley Climbs Snowy Mountain to Thank Fans for ‘Burning Man’ Success

Dierks Bentley went to great heights to thank his fans for the success of “Burning Man,” his latest single which landed at the top of the charts. The singer-songwriter climbed to the top of a Canadian mountain, just to express his gratitude.

“What’s up, y’all? This is Dierks on top of a mountain in Banff,” a clearly chilly Bentley said, while doing a Canadian run on his Burning Man Tour. “I thought this would be a good place to say thank you for getting ‘Burning Man’ to the top of the charts. I love this song. It is so personal to me. I know this does not happen by accident, so thank you to most importantly the fans out there for embracing the song.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley also thanked the “Burning Man” writers, Bobby Pinson and Luke Dick, for letting Bentley have a song they created.

“I know it’s a big deal as a songwriter to trust somebody with that song,” Bentley added. “I’ve been part of a few number ones that I’ve written, but not too many that I haven’t. I think it’s even more special to me as a songwriter to get a No. 1 song that I did not write … I love this song. It really means a lot to me.”

The Arizona native also shared his sentiments in the caption of the video, once again praising everyone who was a part of one of his favorite songs he has ever recorded.

“So awesome,” Bentley gushed. “Thank you @brothersosborne for all the kick ass you both added to this song. Thank you #CountryRadio! So much gratitude for country fans that have embraced Burning Man. hard to describe how personally attached I am to this song. the connection grows stronger with every show.”

“Burning Man” is the second single from his 2018 The Mountain album, and one of only three he didn’t write for the record. Still, he knew as soon as he heard it that it was meant to be his.

“I felt an authentic connection to this song the first time I heard and my attachment to it has only strengthened night after night as I watch our fans connect with it,” Bentley explained. “It is as much their song as it is mine. We all face that push and pull of who we are as people. As always, I’m very grateful to country radio for continuing to help share this journey.”

Bentley included Brothers Osborne on the track, which made it that much more special to him.

“I’m a huge fan of those guys,” Bentley boasted. “They’re friends. We play in a side band together, a ’90s country cover band called the Hot Country Knights … We’re just pals, and it’s like this song feels like something that they would sing. It feels like if they’d got this one before I did, they probably would’ve cut it.

“It was so easy,” he continued. “I just called ’em up and sent the song and got a huge ‘Yes’ back from both of them right away. They came into the studio like two days later.”

Download “Burning Man” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Keith Griner