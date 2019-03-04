Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival to Include Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and More

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi are just a few of the artists who will join Dierks Bentley on his upcoming Seven Peaks Music Festival, held once again in Buena Vista, Colorado over Labor Day weekend.

“I’ve been involved in selecting every person that’s there, where they are and what stage they’re playing on,” Bentley shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It’s my favorite thing. I don’t have a lot of stuff hanging in my house of stuff I’ve done, but if I had something, it would definitely be Seven Peaks festival.”

This year’s festival will also include Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, The War and Treaty, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack, with more artists expected to be announced at a later date. The Arizona native is also bringing back the 90s stage, where his own Hot Country Knights cover band will take the stage, along with Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter will perform, although Bentley admits he hopes at least one of them – Travis Tritt – leaves before Hot Country Knights begin their set.

“Hopefully he’ll have left by then or not be watching,” Bentley admitted, “because I don’t know if we could do our 90s thing with those guys watching us. “

Bentley is arguably one of the busiest artists in country music right now, while he crosses the country on his Burning Man Tour and delves into a couple TV projects. But the married father of three is taking it all in stride.

“There’s a lot going on, but it doesn’t feel like it’s not manageable,” Bentley said. “I think I’ve been really good at cutting stuff out, and only doing things that make me say yes, a really big yes. I’ve kind of learned it’s a really big yes, or it’s a no. That’s been the guiding force for everything that comes up. ‘Is this something I really want to do?’ It sounds kind of selfish, but in the end you’re not really benefiting anybody if you’re only doing something half-hearted.

“So [even if] it’s a charity thing, it has to get a big yes for me,” he continued. “I feel like everything I’m doing has a big yes. And certainly Seven Peaks has the biggest yes. I can’t believe I get to say yes to that.”

Tickets for the Seven Peaks will go on sale on March 15 at 10 a.m. ET at SevenPeaksFestival.com. A complete lineup with camping options is already available on the website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond