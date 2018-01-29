Delta Rae Reveal ‘No Peace in Quiet’ Was Inspired by ‘Personal Heartbreak’

Delta Rae are back on the airwaves with their latest single, “No Peace in Quiet.” The song, from their 2017 A Long and Happy Life EP, was written out of intense sadness from band member Eric Hölljes.

“I wrote the song after I went through a personal heartbreak last year,” Hölljes shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We went in the studio to record the song, and I couldn’t do it because it was too emotionally raw for me. So I asked Liz [Hopkins], who I’ve been friends with since I was nine years old, if she would sing the song and tell my story for me.”

With lines like, “I hear you singing in the shower / I hear you breathing in my bed /But there’s nothing I hear louder / Than the words I never said,” the song unexpectedly became a mantra for all six band members.

“We’ve kind of had an amazing personal growth year for us, because I wrote the song about personal heartache, but Liz recently shared what the song means to her, in her life, singing it,” he continues. “We’re getting a lot of stories from fans coming up and telling us about what ‘No Peace in Quiet’ means to them, either if it’s a break-up, or losing somebody you love if they pass on, or whatever it is. It’s been a very moving few months, and I think it will only continue to be so.”

For Hopkins, “No Peace in Quiet” reminded her of a different kind of loss, one that hit much closer to home.

“I lost my dad 11 years ago,” Hopkins reveals. “And I still think about him. And I think, unfortunately, cancer affects so many of us. It affects families, so many of us have had to deal with that … I think that’s why the song is so important, because so many of us have been there.”

“No Peace in Quiet” allowed Delta Rae to become vulnerable about their own feelings, in a way they hadn’t shared until now.

“I think that this song inspires people to share, because I think music does that,” adds Brittany Hölljes. “It creates a space where people who are maybe going through something alone realize that they’re not so alone, that there are people who are sharing that experience, and sharing that heartbreak, and I think that that’s a dual meaning to the phrase that Eric wrote, ‘There’s no peace in quiet.’ And in the song, it’s talking about how, when this person who was in your life has left, that all you hear is the sounds you miss that they used to make.

“But I also think that there’s meaning behind the phrase ‘There’s no peace in quiet,’ being that when we’re silent, when we keep our hearts and feelings and thoughts to ourselves, and our experiences to ourselves, that it’s very hard to move through them, to cope with loss or to cope with heartache,” she concludes.

“No Peace in Quiet” is also available on Delta Rae’s recent The Blackbird Sessions EP. Download the song on iTunes.