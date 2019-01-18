8 Debunked Rumors About Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been an item since later 2015, and have been hounded by tabloid rumors from the moment their relationship began. Many of those have turned out to be completely untrue.

Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 until July 2015. It was his second marriage to end in divorce, after his three-year marriage to Kaynette Gern ended in 2006.

After coaching on The Voice together, Shelton and Stefani began dating and have been together ever since. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons: Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

The two have been at the center of so many silly rumors that even they have laughed at them. During an Oklahoma concert in February 2018, Shelton jokingly said Stefani “gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me.”

Here’s a look at eight debunked rumors involving Stefani, Shelton and Lambert.

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shelton and Stefani Aren’t Getting Engaged Soon

On Jan. 16, Us Weekly claimed the couple “are going to be announcing their engagement very soon.” However, a representative for Stefani told Gossip Cop the rumor is “not true.”

In December, Stefani said on the Today Show there was “zero pressure” to walk down the aisle again.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she said.

Stefani Is Not Pregnant

One almost-constant rumor is that Stefani is pregnant or the couple is “focused” on getting pregnant. However, this is not true. The couple joked about the pregnancy rumors in February 2018, and Shelton seems to enjoy spending time with Stefani’s children.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton said on The Today Show in March 2018. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Stefani ‘Relieved’ Shelton Did Not Propose on Christmas Day?

A report from HollywoodLife claimed Stefani was “relieved” Shelton did not propose to the No Doubt singer on Christmas Day. However, Gossip Cop debunked that rumor. HollywoodLife has been publishing reports about Shelton preparing to propose to Stefani since at least December 2016, but it still has not happened yet.

Lambert Never Sent a ‘Congratulatory Note’ After Their ‘Secret Wedding’

In August 2018, Celebrity Insider ran a headline reading “Did Miranda Lambert Send A Congratulatory Note To Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani For Their Secret Wedding?” The site claimed there were reports the couple might have been married for six months. However, Shelton has said they aren’t thinking about marriage happening “anytime soon” and Lambert did not congratulate them on a wedding that never happened.

Lambert and Stefani Never Had a ‘Shocking Sit-Down’ About Shelton

One rumor from OK! Magazine claimed Lambert and Stefani had a “shocking sit-down” that “hot heated” over Shelton. The tabloid claims the two singers were “dueling divas” who were “cool at first” before their relationship soured. A source claimed “tempers flared” during this secret meeting and Stefani called Lambert “jealous.” According to Gossip Cop, this never happened.

Lambert and Shelton Aren’t ‘Secretly Texting’

Some rumors have centered on Lambert and Shelton’s relationship since the break-up. InTouch Weekly claimed that Stefani was “crushed” after learning that Shelton was texting Lambert back. An October 2016 report from Radar Online claimed Sheldon “blindsided” Stefani by “secretly meeting” with Lambert. Gossip Cop reports the “texting” that supposedly happened between Lambert and Sheldon after he “broke up” with Stefani is not true.

Shelton Is Not Refusing to Marry Stefani Because of Leftover Feelings for Lambert

Another InTouch Weekly rumor that Gossip Cop reports is false involved Shelton refusing to marry Stefani because he is still “hurting” from his divorce with Lambert. A rep for Shelton said this was not true.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said of marriage in April 2018. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Shelton Once Sued Over a Story Claiming He Went to Rehab

In October 2015, following his divorce from Lambert, In Touch Weekly published a cover story about Shelton going to rehab and claiming his drinking played a role in the split. Shelton filed a $1 million lawsuit against the publication, and the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement.

When did fact checking go out of style? My god.. One phone would tell them this isn’t true. Please be careful about what you believe on the Internet everybody. Unreal. https://t.co/hJrhg8uSGt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 16, 2019

This week, Shelton also called out Billboard for a story about Shelton joining the Paradigm talent agency. Shelton said the original version of the story was incorrect.

“When did fact checking go out of style? My god.. One phone would tell them this isn’t true. Please be careful about what you believe on the Internet everybody. Unreal,” he tweeted.