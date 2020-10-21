David Nail and Wife Catherine Welcome Baby Girl

David Nail is now a father of three after he and his wife, Catherine, welcomed a baby girl this week. Ellie Britton Nail was born on Oct. 19 in Nashville, weighing in at 9lbs., 2oz. Baby Ellie joins Nail and Catherine's 4-year-old twin son and daughter: Lawson Brent and Lillian Catherine.

"Mother and baby girl are both well, and we are just over the moon with this new addition to our family. Her brother and sister are both looking forward to her arrival home from the hospital," Nail told PEOPLE. "This is our third successful IVF baby, and we thank God for blessing us once again." Catherine added, "My wishes of a VBAC were successful and it was just the most magical experience and proof of a powerful God, whose power is made perfect in our weakness. David was such amazing support and cried harder at her birth than I did. Thank you all for the prayers. She is a dream baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Nail (@davidnail) on Oct 20, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT

Nail also shared a series of photos of his daughter on Instagram, posting a shot of Ellie in the hospital, another of the newborn lying on a blanket and a third of himself and Catherine with their daughter.

"Words do no justice. Just completely in awe of my new baby girl," the singer wrote. "Ellie Britton Nail, you are already so loved. God is great. I’m so proud of Cat. As small as she is, she managed to have a 9lb baby last night. I want to thank everyone for the kind words, and all the prayers."

The couple announced in April that they were expecting after a long fertility struggle. "After an unsuccessful IVF attempt last summer, we tried again this past winter, and were elevated to experience another miracle," Nail told PEOPLE at the time. "We tried so long to have kids before we were blessed with the twins."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Nail (@davidnail) on Aug 4, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

In July 2016, Nail discussed his and Catherine's fertility struggles in a video leading up to the release of his album Fighter. "A lot of what we dealt with had to do with me," he said. "As a man, you definitely don’t want to hear that." "[Catherine] had dreams to be a mother, and would always tell me that’s what she was born to do," he continued. "So in whatever way I was [contributing to that not] happening was beyond frustrating."

The couple ultimately decided to transfer two embryos and we able to welcome their twins. "It's been this difficult … if we are so lucky to have two, it may be the only two we ever get," Nail recalled saying. Catherine explained, "Your eye is on the prize, and that's just what I kept telling myself every single day: 'What's the end result?' Yes, this may hurt for now, but I would do it again. I would do it 10 times again to get what we have now."