Dave Haywood Reflects on ‘Quick Romance’ With Wife Kelli Cashiola

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood has been married to his wife, Kelli Cashiola, for almost six years. The couple, now parents to three-year-old Cash, and daughter, Lillie, born in December, knew each other for several years before their friendship evolved into something more.

“Our story was we were friends for a number of years,” shares Haywood. “I really thought she was cute and we had a lot in common, but we didn’t date for probably four or five years. We were friends. We’d go on trips together with different groups of friends. And so we really had a great foundation. The very first date we went on was to a restaurant in Nashville called Kayne Prime.”

The couple only dated for several months before Haywood popped the question, in part because by the time they were romantically linked, they were already so close.

“Once we got together, we got engaged within a really short time, got married really quick because we knew each other so well,” he adds. “Having that foundation of knowing each other for five, six, seven years was really just a beautiful thing. We fell hard and quick and had a beautiful engagement and got married in April 2012 and just had our second little baby and beautiful, beautiful little family here at home.”

Haywood’s family will have several months at home together, while Haywood adjusts to being a family of four, and Lady A bandmate Hillary Scott spends time with her newborn twin daughters, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, and four-year-old daughter Eisele. The trio will hit the road this summer with co-headliner Darius Rucker on their Summer Plays On Tour, which kicks off on July 18 in Toronto, ON. Dates can be found at LadyAntebellum.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DaveHaywoodLA