Darius Rucker Reveals His Favorite Christmas Family Traditions

Darius Rucker has a big 2019 planned, when he reunites with his former rock band, Hootie & the Blowfish, for a 44-city Group Therapy Tour. But before he starts rehearsals with the iconic group, Rucker will celebrate Christmas with his wife, Beth, and three children, where his favorite present is just the chance to spend time with his family.

“Christmas is really that time where, that’s another thing with family,” explained Rucker. “You get together, and the celebration of the birth of Christ is one of those things that I never take for granted. We always try to make it special. Because Christmas comes just ones a year and it’s a holy, great holiday and we try to make is special for the family. I don’t want anything for Christmas. I bought all my stuff all year. If I see it and I want it, I buy it, so Christmas is that time where I really go out of my way to make sure everybody else feels special.”

The South Carolina native doesn’t plan much for Dec. 25, other than time with those closest to him.

“Christmas at the Rucker house is pretty laid-back,” Rucker said. “Our kids wake up early – real early – and open their gifts and we hang out, have breakfast, go to church, come home and play – play with toys and hang out and see family who comes by, and we go to see family. It’s just a pretty normal, fun Christmas Day.”

The Ruckers might watch a holiday movie as well, although he has a hard time picking which one is his favorite.

“There are so many great movies that I can think of just off the top of my head that are great Christmas movies,” said the singer. “But it would be a tie between Miracle on 34th Street, which is still just great acting, great movie. I just love it. I love watching it. I watch it probably four times every Christmas and cry at the end every time. And I love Elf. I just think Elf is one of the absolute great stories and just funniest movies I’ve ever seen and it just happens to be a Christmas movie. It’s one of my favorite movies.”

Hootie & the Blowfish will kick off their Group Therapy Tour on May 30. Find a list of all of Rucker’s upcoming shows, including solo dates and the Hootie & the Blowfish tour, at DariusRucker.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Suzanne Cordeiro