Darius Rucker Reminds Us It's Summertime With New Single 'Beers and Sunshine'

Darius Rucker is giving fans a taste of summertime with his new single, "Beers and Sunshine," which was released on Thursday. The song begins with Rucker declaring that he won't be going to work that day, instead preferring to spend his time disconnecting from the world, drinking some beer and soaking up the sunshine.

"Beers and sunshine, bonfires and sunshine / Back porch nights in South Carolina / Ain’t nothing finer than me and my girl, striking up a little lighter," Rucker sings in the chorus. "'Cause everybody’s down in a world gone crazy / Don’t know how to fix it but I think maybe / Turn on the good times, turn off the TV / Yeah, the only BS I need, is beers and sunshine." Written by Rucker, J.T. Harding, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman, "Beers and Sunshine" is Rucker's first single in nearly two years. His most recent single was the collaboration "Straight to Hell," which featured Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Lady A's Charles Kelley.

"It’s been a hard year, with a lot of heaviness constantly around us," Rucker wrote on Instagram after "Beers and Sunshine's" release. "I don’t know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we’re facing, but while we work through this time I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends, family, beer and sunshine."

The singer told RADIO.com that the song was written on Zoom and "just came together." "Everybody had been so cooped up from the quarantine and everything, they had been in the house and writing that song was fun," he said. Between his previous releases and "Beers and Sunshine," Rucker toured with his band Hootie & the Blowfish and shared that being on the road with the group is very different for him from his work as a country artist.

"The Hootie thing is so separate from what I do, I can't say the tour with Hootie really affected my work at all in country," he said. "Now that I've been there, that was a great tour, we had a great time and making that record was so much fun. But what I do over here is just so different in so many different ways, I don't know if it was much affected."

As for when he'll return to the road, Rucker shared that he's ready to go "right now" but that "what has to change is us getting permission to go on the road." "People just figuring out how to do it the right way," he continued. "Hopefully a vaccine or something that could just really make it safe again to gather in big crowds."