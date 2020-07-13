Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert for St. Jude's Is Going Virtual

Darius Rucker's annual Darius & Friends concert will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the event set to take place virtually on Thursday, July 30. This year's event will feature Rucker, Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence, all of whom will perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Fans can watch the show via a pay-per-view livestream at 8 p.m. ET.

"Even though we can’t all get together for a normal concert right now, it’s important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do," Rucker said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause." Tickets for the show are now on sale and start at $15, with VIP options offering limited-edition and signed posters for $50 and $100, respectively. The stream will be available on LiveXLive.com/Darius and on LiveXLive’s app.

Rucker started Darius & Friends in 2009 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the event has raised over $2 million for the hospital over the years. According to Rucker's website, he committed to supporting the hospital in 2008 after touring the facility. "This event is always special because I love seeing my friends come together to support St. Jude and the amazing work they’re doing for families," he explained. In 2018, Rucker received the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award for his work with St. Jude's and received the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards.

Previous performers at Darius & Friends have included Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Lady A's Charles Kelley, Ashley McBryde, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley and the late Kenny Rogers.

This year's show was announced shortly before it was reported that Rucker and his wife, Beth, have split after almost 20 years together. "Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," Rucker shared in a statement on Instagram on Sunday. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."