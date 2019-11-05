‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Says ‘No Pain, No Gain’ While Competing With Broken Ribs

Country star Lauren Alaina is continuing to compete on Dancing With the Stars, albeit with a few broken ribs. The singer opened up about the challenges on social media, praising her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, for helping her continue on the reality TV talent show, especially while in so much pain.

“No pain. No gain,” Alaina posted on social media. “We are pushing through and doing our best for y’all this week. Who needs healthy ribs when you get good hugs from Gleb when you need them? Lol. [Gleb Savchenko] is the best partner in the world. He’s got my back. Literally. Being on [Dancing With the Stars] has made me a stronger person in every way.

“It has tested me mentally, spiritually, and physically,” she continued. “I am so proud of how far I have come in this time. I am going to leave this experience a much better woman than when I started. Thank you, Gleb, for your patience, hard work, and belief in me. God put me exactly where He wanted me. I am so thankful for the love, support, and votes you guys have given us.”

Alaina is still in the competition after Week 8, with Alaina and Savchenko performing a Jive to Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog,” which earned the couple 24 out of 30. The Office star Kate Flannery was sent home in a surprising elimination, instead of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who remains at the bottom of the leaderboard week after week.

Alaina has dropped both “Getting Good” and “The Other Side,” but doesn’t have much time to work on a new album, thanks to the rigors of DWTS.

“Well, we practice every day pretty much for like five hours a day,” Alaina explained. “Just like when I’m not at the studio, I’ll literally wake up in the night, and I’m going through the dance moves in my head. It’s all I think about it. All I think about is dancing and songwriting ideas. So, that’s my life right now, counting to eight and trying to come up with songs.”

Alaina will kick off her That Girl Was Me Tour in January, and will then join Blake Shelton on his Friends and Heroes Tour. Find all of her upcoming dates by visiting her website.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

