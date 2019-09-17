‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Announces Release of New Single, ‘Getting Good’ Ahead of Premiere

Monday’s Dancing With the Stars premiere was a big day for Lauren Alaina. In addition to performing her first dance, with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, Alaina announced she had a new single about to hit radio.

“As if today already wasn’t the best day ever, we’re doing the premiere of Dancing With the Stars tonight,” Alaina shared in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so excited. I just did my run through and it went really well, so I feel a little more calm, and I have a big surprise. My new single, ‘Getting Good,’ went to radio today.”

“I released a new single today to radio, and you guys can hear it Sept. 27th on all digital platforms,” she continued. “It’s called ‘Getting Good.’ I am so proud of it and cannot wait for you to hear it. Today is my day.”

Alaina had a good day indeed. Although admittedly nervous about her inability to dance, the American Idol alum and Savchenko scored an impressive 19 out of 30, putting her in the Top 3. James Van Der Beek claimed the night’s highest score, with 21 out of 30, while The Bachelorette Hannah Brown scored 20 out of 30.

The reigning DWTS champ, Bobby Bones, was also on hand to lend support to Alaina on opening night. Bones spoke with host Tom Bergeron prior to Alaina’s performance, recalling the night he suggested Alaina appear on the reality TV talent show.

“She played country night,” Bones said to Bergeron. “And I was like, ‘I love Tom. I love [judge] Bruno [Tonioli]. I love all the people’… and I was like, ‘You have to do it’ because she’s so lovable. And if people will vote for me, they’ll love Lauren!”

Alaina has been relying heavily on Bones in the weeks leading up to the opening night of Dancing With the Stars.

“I have given her about a thousand hours of advice,” Bones told Country Now. “She calls me about every night now, which is fantastic. I’m like, ‘Lauren, whatever you need, anytime.’ She’s taken me up on that.”

The radio host said Alaina was understandably uneasy as the season premiere drew closer, even though he had no doubt she would do well on the dance floor.

“I have been getting a lot of ‘Can you talk?’ texts from her,” Bones told One Country. “She is struggling. She is very emotional. But she’s going to be great. She is just so lovable.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky