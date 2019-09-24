‘Dancing with the Stars’: Bobby Bones Shows off Mirrorball Trophy on Social Media

Radio show host Bobby Bones won last season’s mirrorball trophy, but not without a bit of controversy. Bones, while not the best technical dancer, won in large part to his adoring fan base. Bones is still receiving some criticism from fans of the show, who disagreed with his victory – which he responded to by posting a photo of himself, holding the trophy, alongside his dog, Stanley.

For all the tweets flying at me … This is how we watch “dancing with the stars” now. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Du6sWUgFFT — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 24, 2019

“For all the tweets flying at me … This is how we watch ‘dancing with the stars’ now,” Bones wrote, alongside three joy emojis.

Bones returned to the DWTS set last week to cheer on his good friend, Lauren Alaina, who he convinced to appear on the show. Bones later reacted to last night’s elimination, after Ballerini was declared safe, while Mary Wilson and Brandon Anderson were sent home instead.

wow. Lauren is safe. Got me worried over here. Great job @Lauren_Alaina !!!! #DWTS — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 24, 2019

Alaina was worried about her dancing abilities, and admitted she was afraid she would be eliminated early in the competition, especially after postponing her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour in order to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

“This decision will be very embarrassing if I get out the first week, so please vote for me,” Alaina quipped when announcing the tour delay.

Bones sat down with Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron during last week’s season premiere to explain the role he had in getting Alaina on the reality TV talent show.

“She played country night,” Bones told Bergeron. “And I was like, ‘I love Tom. I love [judge] Bruno [Tonioli]. I love all the people’… and I was like, ‘You have to do it’ because she’s so loveable. And if people will vote for me, they’ll love Lauren!”

Dancing With the Stars announced new judging criteria for this season, perhaps in response to Bones’ surprising win. This year, the three judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli – will get to save one of the bottom two couples.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

