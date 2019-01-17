‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum John Schneider Gives Update on Property Seizure

Dancing With the Stars alum John Schneider is giving an update on his 57-acre Louisiana property, which was scheduled to go up for auction on Wednesday, January 16, due to Schneider’s failure to pay his mortgage.

‘I know everyone is wondering and speculating about a million things right now but you all need to understand that I need to process all this,” Schneider shared on social media, without divulging whether or not he was able to maintain ownership of his estate. “In the mean time please don’t stay away from the store. This is a marathon not a sprint. Thank you all for your concern, support and prayers. I am going to do my best to post a video later but can’t promise at this point. Cowboys don’t get old!”

Earlier in the week, the Dukes of Hazzard star asked for help from his fans in buying items from his online store, to help raise enough money to keep his property.

“Sorry I was out of touch today,” Schneider said earlier in the week. “Lots of things going on before Wednesday. I am delighted with what’s going on at the store. Please remember to refer your friends to the store for a movie, hat, CD or shirt. The only way to keep this going to to grow laterally. Can’t expect ten people to spend thousands each but would love for a hundred thousand to spend ten each!

“We got this!” he added. “I’ll keep you posted. Thanks again for all of your support!”

Schneider initially had until January 14 to pay the $200,000 he owed, after the sheriff seized his property. Although the singer was disappointed by the outcome, he insisted he was the only one to blame.

“First of all: This is not the sheriff’s doing – not the sheriff’s doing at all,” Schneider shared. “This is my doing. The sheriff is not the one that couldn’t pay the mortgage. The sheriff is not the one who got himself in trouble.”

“I’m the one that got myself in trouble,” he added. “His department is great. They are all doing their job. This problem is my problem, my doing.”

Schneider has been frequently posting his music and encouraging fans to support his career, getting candid about how much it means to him.

“I know there’s somebody out there saying, ‘He’s only using this to try and sell more of his movies, music and merchandising.’ Well, to that person I say, ‘Sir or Madam, you are absolutely dead-on right,’” Schneider said. “But as the saying goes, I was always taught this, when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.”

“This dream is a dream I am not going to give up on,” he continued. “I’ve had it since I was eight years old, and I’m going to continue having it until the day I achieve it or the day I die… Come hell or high water — and believe me, we’ve been through both — we are going to get through this or die trying.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Monica Morgan