Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows off His Abs in Weight Loss Progress Photo

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is kicking off the new year with a celebration of how far he's come in his fitness journey. The Grammy winner shared shirtless before-and-after photos to Instagram after dropping 50 pounds in just six months, encouraging his followers to make similarly positive changes in their own lives.

"Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency," wrote the "Tequila" singer, 31, who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with wife Hannah Billingsley, currently pregnant with their third child. "If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

Mooney's progress was cause for praise from many of the country singer's colleagues, including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley. "You should be proud!" Underwood wrote, as Rhett chimed in, "Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible." Kelly commented, "Freaking gettin it dude!"

Mooney previously opened up on social media about his decision to lose weight after "not recognizing" himself anymore. "I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again," he wrote on Dec. 2. "It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I'm so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me."

The "Speechless" artist, who added at the time that he had "never felt more alive," achieved these results by "eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day," as well as incorporating "some weights" into his fitness routine. Mooney's bandmate, Dan Smyers, praised his friend at the time for putting in major work to see a change.

"Love you brother. I'm so proud of you I could cry. In fact, I just might after watching this," he commented at the time. "Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come my friend."