Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shares Nearly 50-Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months

Shay Mooney is embracing a whole new healthy lifestyle. The Dan + Shay singer, 30, opened up about his recent 50-pound weight loss and its impact on his life after making some major changes over the past five months. After receiving comments on his recent Instagram photos about his appearance, the country music star took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a message about his latest diet, exercise and lifestyle improvements.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a text post shared to his Story. "Really means a lot." He continued that it's been "a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs.," adding for people asking about how he's managed to lose the weight that it was a combination of "eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That's it'!"

Mooney gushed, "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," noting that if his followers were "looking for a sign," this post would be one. "Love y'all," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. Mooney certainly looks happy and healthy as the musician has been sharing plenty of photos of his life with wife Hannah Billingsley and their two kids – Ames, 2, and Asher, 5. "Life gets better everyday [sic]," Mooney captioned a photo with his older son Thursday. In August, Mooney and his wife revealed that they were expanding their family soon, as they are expecting their third child together, another son.

On Aug. 12, Mooney and Billingsley took to Instagram to share an adorable video showing them breaking the news to their young boys that they will soon have a little baby brother joining their crew. "Mooney Baby #3!" they captioned the announcement, joking that they were "thankful," "excited," and "tired." In May, Mooney paid tribute to his wife and the mother of his kids, writing in an Instagram tribute to Billingsley, "To the most beautiful momma in the world: Your boys love you a whole lot. Thanks for being the calm in the crazy, and taking such good care of your 3 boys. Happy Mothers Day @hannah.billingsley."