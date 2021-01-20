Dan + Shay Top the Charts With Latest Single 'I Should Probably Go to Bed'

✖

Dan + Shay have officially returned to the top of the charts with their latest single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," with the duo sharing the happy news with fans earlier this week. "Dear country radio, words cannot even come close to expressing the amount of gratitude we have for you," Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared in a message on Instagram, calling the song's achievement "truly one of the greatest moments of our career."

"It’s been an emotional rollercoaster not being able to feel the rush of performing every night, so this milestone is another reminder that people are out there championing us," they continued. "we made this song at home during quarantine, and poured every bit of our hearts and souls into it, so watching it connect has been absolutely incredible. huge thanks to every station that played it. you continue to change our lives in more ways than you’ll ever know. to our fans, thank you for always being in our corner, no matter what. you inspire us to push ourselves creatively to be the best we can possibly be, and without you, we would have none of this. wish we could hug every single one of you in person right now, but just know that we’re sending so much virtual love into the universe. we’re so glad you exist."

Dan + Shay were able to play just three shows on their first headlining arena tour in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the concert industry. In the months since they released their current single as well as two holiday songs. "I Should Probably Go to Bed" was written by Smyers and Mooney with Sean Douglas and Jason Evigan, and Smyers produced the song and played and recorded every instrument at his home studio in Nashville. The track is the duo's eighth No. 1, following their crossover smash "10,000 Hours," which features Justin Bieber. Both "10,000 Hours" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" will likely appear on Dan + Shay's upcoming fourth album, which has not yet been announced but is expected this year.

In a new interview with RADIO.com, Mooney alluded to a new album on the way, though he didn't confirm a date. Sharing that he and Smyers have "had the time to make the music that we wanna make," Mooney added that "for the first time really in a long time, actually really ever, have truly had the time to kind of sit back and not only think about what we’re going to do next but also get to kind of reflect on what the last 7-8 years have looked like… and be able to truly appreciate the moments and experiences that we’ve had."