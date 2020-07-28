Dan + Shay to Release New Single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed'

New music is on the way from Dan + Shay! The country duo announced on Monday that their next single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," will be released on Friday, July 31. Band members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney first teased new music earlier on Monday with a video of people in '70s-era clothes and cars stopping in the street to look at something. The duo hashtagged the clip #ISPGTB, asking fans on Twitter to guess what the letters stood for.

A few fans got it right, noting that Dan + Shay had been liking tweets that mentioned going to bed. After piquing fans' interest, the duo shared the cover art for the single, which featured black outlines of Smyers and Mooney on a yellow background with the song's title over their eyes. They also retweeted a message from radio personality Alek Halverson, who wrote, "Y’all. Trust me when I tell you....this song is song of the year material."

Dan + Shay's most recent single was "10,000 Hours," their duet with Justin Bieber, which became the highest-charting non-holiday country song on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart and spent 21 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song followed Dan + Shay's smash hits "Tequila" and "Speechless," both from their 2018 self-titled album as well as the project's third single, "All to Myself."

In March, Dan + Shay embarked on their first arena headlining tour, The (Arena) Tour, playing three shows before the trek was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the pair announced that they were postponing the tour to 2021. "We have been holding on to the hope that something might shift, something might change, that we might actually be able to make these shows happen," Smyers said in a video at the time. "But unfortunately as of now, it doesn't look like it's going to be possible out of the respect and safety of our fans, our band, our crew and everyone involved."

"This tour is so important to us. We've worked our entire lives to get to this position. You guys have supported us, you've given us a platform, you've given us the stage to get up there and do what we love every single night," he continued. "We promise when we come back in 2021, the shows will be even bigger and even better than they were before." He added that he and Mooney speak on behalf of every artist when he said, "We are so eager to get back out there for you. There's nothing that we love more than being on the stage singing for you guys."