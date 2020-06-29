Dan + Shay Postpone Arena Tour to 2021

Dan + Shay have officially made the decision to postpone their The (Arena) Tour to 2021, sharing the news with fans in an emotional video last week. "We know that this is a minor importance relative to what is going on in the world right now, but we care about our fans so much, so we wanted to stay as transparent as humanly possible," Dan Smyers said in his portion of the clip, which was filmed at home.

"We have been holding on to the hope that something might shift, something might change, that we might actually be able to make these shows happen," he continued. "But unfortunately as of now, it doesn't look like it's going to be possible out of the respect and safety of our fans, our band, our crew and everyone involved." The 32-year-old shared that he and bandmate Shay Mooney decided to move the tour to 2021 and have been working with their team to reschedule the dates, and while he understands that not every fan will be able to make the new date and will be issues a refund if they wish, "from the bottom of our hearts, we really hope that you're able to hang onto those tickets, you're able to stick it out with us."

"This tour is so important to us. We've worked our entire lives to get to this position. You guys have supported us, you've given us a platform, you've given us the stage to get up there and do what we love every single night," Smyers continued. "We promise when we come back in 2021, the shows will be even bigger and even better than they were before." He added that he and Mooney speak on behalf of every artist when he said, "We are so eager to get back out there for you. There's nothing that we love more than being on the stage singing for you guys."

Dan + Shay was able to play just three shows of their first headlining arena tour before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning with a two-night run in Nashville on March 6 and 7 with another show on March 8 in Columbus, Ohio. After their March 12 show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was canceled, the duo announced that they would be postponing the tour's spring leg before the pandemic ultimately had them move the trek to next year. The tour was scheduled to restart in July, but as Smyers explained, it doesn't appear possible.