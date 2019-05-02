Dan + Shay Sing Sophie Turner Down the Aisle During Her Surprise Wedding to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everyone after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night when they headed to a Vegas chapel to officially tie the knot, with the two getting hitched at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

As was the case with many weddings, the bride walked down the aisle to music, with Turner’s serenade provided by country duo Dan + Shay.

The ceremony was streamed on Diplo’s Instagram Live feed, with the DJ filming as Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their hit “Speechless” as Turner made her way towards Jonas.

📹 The Jonas Brothers with Dan + Shay at Joe and Sophie’s wedding tonight in Las Vegas via Diplo’s instagram story. pic.twitter.com/pn3DzMehXC — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

Since its debut on Dan + Shay’s self-titled 2018 album, Speechless has been used at countless weddings, with band members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney having written the song about the moment they watched their own wives walk down the aisle.

“That’s like the coolest thing in the entire world,” Smyers told PopCulture.com and other media of fans using their music at weddings. “That’s the biggest moment in someone’s life and to have our music attached to it is just incredible.”

At Jonas’ wedding, the 29-year-old’s brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were also in attendance, with the brothers standing together at the altar as Turner walked down the aisle.

The ceremony was conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator, who told the couple to hold hands and look into each other’s eyes as they recited their vows.

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they told each other. “In sickness and in health…forever and ever.”

Diplo really streamed while Joe and Sophie were getting married I- pic.twitter.com/jsW9LVGAD6 — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

Instead of rings, the pair exchanged Ring Pops before the Elvis impersonator pronounced them husband and wife.

“Fine folks, family… in the power vested in me, it is my pleasure to pronounce you two husband and wife,” the impersonator said. “You may kiss that bride!”

Jonas and Turner have been engaged since 2017 and have hinted that they would marry this year, though fans likely weren’t expecting a surprise wedding in Vegas. Turner’s publicist confirmed to CNN that the couple married on Wednesday evening, and PEOPLE reports that the pair applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada.

