Dan + Shay Reveal How They Are Spending Their Time Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dan + Shay were unexpectedly forced off the road, just as they were beginning their headlining The (Arena) Tour, due to coronavirus, giving them some unexpected free time at home with their families. While this isn’t the way they would have chosen to spend the next few weeks, Dan Smyers says both he and Shay Mooney are making the best of it.

“Now that we are home, we are spending long overdue time with our families,” Smyers told Rolling Stone. “It’s been a whirlwind since our career got started in 2013, so we’re trying to find the good in the mandatory ‘slow down.’ I know Shay has been introducing his son Asher to all his favorite Disney movies, and I have been spending every waking minute with my dogs, who I miss so dearly when I’m on the road. I’ve also been spending a few hours a day practicing piano, something I’ve always wanted to do, but could never find the time.”

Smyers is also using the time to be inspired by other music outside of the country genre, which can only help their soaring career in the future.

“Right now, I’m listening to a lot of musical theater albums,” Smyers revealed. “I’m a fan of the dynamic songwriting and performances, but maybe it is the engaging storytelling that gives my mind temporary relief from the uncertainty of the outside world. Music is very sensory and nostalgic for me, so in times like these, I also like to revisit albums that remind me of lighter times, like Come Away With Me by Norah Jones. This album has been the soundtrack of so many great memories in my life, so it’s helpful in times like these to lift my spirit.”

Smyers admits they were disappointed to have to come off the road right as their tour was getting started, but they knew it was the right decision.

“The coronavirus caught us all off guard,” Smyers admitted to Rolling Stone. “We worked our entire lives to get where we are, and just as we kicked off our first arena tour, it all came to a screeching halt. We were bummed, but this is bigger than music. It’s about the well-being of the world, so we did what we thought was right and postponed the tour.”

