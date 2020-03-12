Dan + Shay Postpone Remaining Spring Leg of Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Dan + Shay have postponed the remaining spring dates on their headlining The (Arena) Tour due to coronavirus concerns. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, made the heartbreaking announcement in a statement.

"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make," Dan + Shay wrote. "After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding," they continued. "It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there."

Dan + Shay also posted about their disappointment over not being able to perform in Philadelphia, since the venue, the Wells Fargo Center, shut down to thoroughly clean the venue.

it hurts to post this, Philly 💔 pic.twitter.com/pCMfL8PtUf — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 12, 2020

"It is a sad day for all of us, but there is peace in knowing the decision was made to protect those who planned to attend the show," they wrote as part of a lengthy statement. "We promise to make it extra special when we return."

Their tour is just one of numerous events to be canceled in recent days, including the Houston Rodeo, C2C: Country to Country festival, the Tin Pan South songwriting festival in Nashville and more.

Their new dates begin on July 30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will wrap up on Oct. 31, in Tacoma, Washington. Find more information by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt