Dan + Shay Join Jonas Brothers in Nashville for ‘Tequila’

The Jonas Brothers performed in Nashville on Tuesday, Sept. 10 as part of their Happiness Begins Tour, and brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas added a few extra touches for the fans in Music City.

During the middle of their set, Joe told the crowd that, being in Nashville, they wanted to make the show extra special.

“How about we do something a little bit different?” he said. “You know what? We should probably bring out some friends.” After making a joke about a wedding day, Joe introduced country duo Dan + Shay, who arrived on stage to sing their crossover smash “Tequila.”

Group member Shay Mooney began the song with harmonies from bandmate Dan Smyers before offering the second verse to Nick, who stumbled a bit before belting out the tune as Mooney turned in some harmonies. The performance was a clear crowd favorite, with the audience singing along just as loudly as they did to the Jonas Brothers’ hits.

“That song will make you thirsty,” Nick cracked afterward.

Dan + Shay performed their hit “Speechless” during Joe’s May wedding to Sophie Turner, with the duo serenading Turner as she walked down the aisle of a Las Vegas chapel during the surprise nuptials after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. During the 2015 ACM Awards, Nick sang a pair of songs with the duo, which led to a friendship between the two groups and an eventual invitation for Dan + Shay to act as wedding singers.

“For the longest time we weren’t sure if we could talk about it, I’m like ‘no what are you guys talking about, this is crazy!’” Mooney said on the Today show after the May nuptials.

“We were like so hush about it. They texted us a few days before, we thought it was like a prank or something, and we’re like, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,’” Smyers recalled. “We were so DL, we didn’t tell anyone on our team, we’re like, ‘we just have this, like, engagement after the award show.’ I think still to this day we’re like, ‘Should we talk about this?’” he adds. “It was so fun though.”

The Jonas Brothers weren’t the only ones to call on their friends in Music City on Tuesday, with opener Bebe Rexha bringing out Kelsea Ballerini to sing Rexha and Florida Georgia Line‘s duet “Meant to Be.”

Photo Credit: Hannah Barnes