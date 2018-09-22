Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Suffers Fall on Stage in Sacramento

Dan + Shay performed in Sacramento, California on Thursday, Sept. 20, and band member Dan Smyers took a quick fall as he and bandmate Shay Mooney were performing their cover of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Smyers was making his way down the stage when he got tangled up and fell straight onto his side, though he immediately got back up without missing a beat and didn't even seem to stop singing.

On Twitter, the "Tequila" singer made it clear that he found the whole situation hilarious.

"SACRAMENTO THAT WAS UNREAL," he wrote. "Please tell me someone got a video of me eating s— on the stage."

SACRAMENTO THAT WAS UNREAL. Please tell me someone got a video of me eating shit on the stage. 😂😂😂 — Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) September 21, 2018

Naturally, fans obliged, with the fan who shared the clip writing that Smyers' "recovery was flawless."

Please post it. We are waiting eagerly on the bus hahaha //t.co/ILZJJNIXkh — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 21, 2018

Both Smyers and Mooney were clearly thrilled to see the video, with the band's Twitter account writing, "OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING."

OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING //t.co/0e98xIvTm7 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 21, 2018

One person even slowed the moment down for comedic effect.

HOLY SHIT SLOW MO //t.co/dpWX6HGImE — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 21, 2018

The fall marked the final night of Rascal Flatts' Back To Us Tour, which saw Dan + Shay join the trio as an opening act. The duo is now gearing up to support Chris Young on his Losing Sleep World Tour for the fall leg of the trek.

Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver will also join Young on the road, with the fall leg beginning in October and running through December.

"Things are different when you do a headlining tour," Young told Rolling Stone. "The good part is you're in control of everything; you can do whatever you want to do. But the bad part is if nobody shows up, it's your fault."

Young added that while his second leg will see his openers change, "the show is never truly 100 percent the same."

"But at the same time, there's a lot of stuff that we put so much work into it's like, 'OK, I know this has to stay this way,'" he explained. "People also want to hear the songs they've heard on the radio, and I'm lucky enough to be at a point in my career where it's like, that's a bunch of songs. A lot of those have to stay in the set every night or people would probably throw things at me, but it's cool to be at that point."

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder