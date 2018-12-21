Country Stars Who Got Married in 2018

With 2018 almost at an end, that means another year full of marriages!

Plenty of country couples tied the knot this year, some after having known each other nearly their entire lives and others after first connecting as friends. From romantic beachside ceremonies to scenic farm weddings and more, these artists made sure that their love was the most important part of their special days — though gorgeous decorations don’t exactly hurt either.

Scroll through to see which stars got hitched in 2018.

Colton Swon

Swon, who is one half of duo The Swon Brothers, married fellow The Voice alum Caroline Glaser in a March 17 ceremony at Houston Station in Nashville. The pair met while competing on the reality show in 2013 and became engaged in February 2017.

“I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with,” Swon wrote of Glaser in his engagement announcement. “Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

The two country singers tied the knot on March 24 in Nashville in what Morris referred to on Instagram as a “little hippie wedding.” Morris and Hurd met as songwriters a few years before they began dating, with the two eventually realizing their romantic connection.

“The universe had its plan to make us wait, but wait we did, and now I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours,” Morris wrote to her husband on Instagram. “I don’t think we really abide by the whole “soulmate” concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me.”

Scotty McCreery

McCreery wed his longtime love, Gabi Dugal, in North Carolina on June 16 in a stunning outdoor ceremony in front of friends and family. The couple later shared footage from their nuptials with fans in McCreery’s video for his song “This Is It,” which he wrote about Dugal.

“We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays,” McCreery told PEOPLE before the big day. “I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

Deana Carter

The “Strawberry Wine” singer wed Jim McPhail on July 6 at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida. PEOPLE shared that Carter and McPhail met through mutual friend sin 2017 and now plan to divide their time between Los Angeles and Santa Rosa, Florida.

“This is a special time for both of us,” they said in a statement. “We are extremely blessed to have met during this season of our lives and blending our families into one happy one.”

Hannah Mulholland

The Runaway June singer and Ian Jay eloped in a romantic bohemian ceremony, with Mulholland sharing the happy news on social media on Oct. 8.

“WE ELOPED!” she wrote. “We had a beautiful day in the California redwoods with our immediate family. A rainy morning hike, ceremony in the forest with our family playing live music, followed by an amazing local vegan dinner prepared especially for us by [The Bewildered Pig], and a homemade wedding cake. 9 guests, 2 days, and 1 epic celebration. I love you [Ian Phillip Jay]!”

Kane Brown

The “Lose It” singer wed longtime girlfriend Katelyn Jae on Oct. 12 at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, celebrating with about 200 friends and family during what the couple called an “enchanted forest” wedding. Brown later shared footage from the wedding in the video for his song “Good as You.”

“We prioritize time together and make sure to have as much normalcy as possible with date nights and nights at home with our dogs,” the couple told PEOPLE. “And we have a great appreciation for each other and respect each of our careers and time to do their thing as well. We love each other but are also friends — it’s so important to have that balance.”

Brett Young

Young and new wife Taylor Mills tied the knot on Nov. 3 in Palm Desert, California after having known each other for more than 10 years. The two exchanged personalized vows before a reception that saw performances from singers Luke Combs, Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw.

“Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing,” Young gushed to PEOPLE of his bride. “She has a very pure, kind heart.”

