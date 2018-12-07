Country Stars Support St. Jude’s This Shirt Saves Lives Campaign

Country stars are speaking out to support the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The shirt, which is not for sale, is given to those who contribute monthly to the worthwhile cause, through their Partners in Hope campaign. More than 250 celebrities are volunteering to participate in the campaign, including Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and more.

“We’re always in awe of the amazing work St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does in the fight against childhood cancer,” Lady Antebellum shared on social media. “Join the movement and get your shirt today—thisshirtsaveslives.org #ThisShirtSavesLives”

“Proud to be wearing #ThisShirtSavesLives,” wrote Rhett. “This holiday season, let’s celebrate the selfless folks at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the families and kids who are fighting cancer by all joining the movement. Purchase your shirt to help at thisshirtsaveslives.org“

“If you want to meet the most brave and inspiring kids, visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!” Young shared. “Proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer. Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: thisshirtsaveslives.org“

“I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer @stjude,” said Dustin Lynch. “Please join me in the movement.”

Lauren Alaina got personal, sharing one of her own anecdotes as the reason why she will always support the worthwhile cause.

“I remember three things about Kinlee,” Alaina recalled of the St. Jude patient she encountered. “1. She had the cutest babydoll ever. 2. She was so proud and excited to tell me she was in remission. 3. She had the brightest smile in the room, and as a child, she has faced more adversity than I can possibly imagine. Her smile taught me so much. I didn’t think I could love #StJude any more than I already did, but Kinlee made that happen. I’m proud to wear #ThisShirtSavesLives and support kids fighting cancer St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“I wear my #ThisShirtSavesLives T-shirt allll the time,” noted Brett Eldredge. “It’s the real deal, and so are these kids! Please join me in the movement and get your shirt here: //thisshirtsaveslives.org“

The This Shirt Saves Lives campaign officially kicked off with a star-studded show, which included performances by Young, Cassadee Pope, LOCASH, magician Justin Flom, and more.

“I first got to visit St Jude in Memphis a few years ago during Country Cares and witnessed the miracles they’re able to perform,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “If lending our voices helps them to continue working toward better treatments and prevention, count me in!”

“I recently had the opportunity to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and do magic for a bunch of the kids and their families,” added Flom, who along with Pope performed for the annual kick-off celebration, held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. “Let me tell you, that place is magic! St. Jude is a special place, and the fact that no family ever gets a bill is amazing. I’m honored to be a part of the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign!”

Established in 1962, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tenn., offers completely free medical care to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Known for their cutting-edge technology and research, the hospital sees approximately 8500 children from all over the world each year, with patients never, ever receiving a bill. For more information, visit StJude.org.

