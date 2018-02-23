Country Stars React to Death of Rev. Billy Graham

Condolences continue to pour in for Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away on Wednesday, Feb.21, at the age of 99.

Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord. Surely right now He is saying “Well done, my son.” https://t.co/I6i62JQlvD — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 21, 2018

“Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord. Surely right now He is saying, ‘Well done, my son.’” Underwood said, in response to a tweet by gospel singer David Crowder, who shared one of Graham’s most-beloved quotes, which said, “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reba McEntire also shared her thoughts on social media, saying, “Billy Graham. What an incredible life you had. Thanks for all your guidance and love …”

Billy Graham. What an incredible life you had. Thanks for all your guidance and love.… https://t.co/9cVgU5xh60 — Reba (@reba) February 21, 2018

Ricky Skaggs released a statement after Graham’s passing, which said in part, “There has never been an evangelist in our lifetime that has had the Christian integrity in ministry that Dr. Graham had. It was because he lived his life intentionally to honor Christ. He had righteous Godly men around him all the time, praying for him and praying with him everyday. He set up safeguards for his life as a husband, a father, and his life as a minister of the gospel. His ministry reflected his personal life and his personal life reflected his ministry.” (Read the entire statement here.)

So sad to hear about Billy Graham’s passing. I know they are rejoicing in Heaven! https://t.co/4SbyqlI4Cr — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) February 21, 2018

“So sad to hear about Billy Graham’s passing. I know they are rejoicing in Heaven!” Sara Evans said.

“Billy Graham’s words of wisdom were music to the souls of the sinner, and the saved, alike,” Randy Travis shared in a statement. “It was my great honor to be called upon to perform at Billy Graham’s Crusades. He was a true disciple, a dear gentleman, and a father-like figure to me… and millions. His impact—immeasurable. His passing—a celebration of a life well lived for God and for mankind. My prayers and gratitude go out to the Graham family—he will be missed, until we meet again.”



“God bless your memory Sir,” Charlie Daniels said, along with a photo of him shaking hands with the renowned pastor. “This earth is a better place because you passed through it.”

God bless your memory Sir. This earth is a better place because you passed through it pic.twitter.com/KZ3pO5V0jR — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 21, 2018

Josh Turner, who played singer George Beverly Shea in the movie, Billy: The Early Years about Graham’s life, revealed how his life was influenced by Graham.

“Rev. Billy Graham has finally gone home,” tweeted Turner. “He will forever be remembered for proclaiming the Gospel in his iconic way. I went to 3 of his crusades in my life, the 1st of which was in Columbia, SC.”

Rev. Billy Graham has finally gone home. He will forever be remembered for proclaiming the Gospel in his iconic way. I went to 3 of his crusades in my life, the 1st of which was in Columbia, SC.🙏🏼✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 21, 2018

“Billy was a great man that I admired, loved to watch when I had the chance, and always enjoyed talking the Bible with him,” said Jerry Lee Lewis in a statement. “I thought a lot of him and the works he’s done. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family today.”

Rev. Billy Graham served as a spiritual mentor to several artists, including Johnny Cash, and to every President from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

Graham’s funeral will be held on March 2 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. More than 2300 invitations have been sent to the private memorial service, including to President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the living former U.S. presidents, George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Obama.

Photo Credit: Twitter/CharlieDaniels