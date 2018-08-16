Country Stars React to Aretha Franklin’s Death

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, passed away on Thursday, August 16. Although she is widely known for her soul music, her influence spanned genres, touching pop, rock and country, with several country artists mourning her death.

“An unbelievable woman and voice,” shares Shania Twain. “It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔

“Rest in Peace, sweet Aretha #QueenOfSoul,” Rascal Flatts say. “We loved you and your music oh so much. An absolute legend that can never be replaced!”

“She could hit every note, but the greatest gift was that you felt every word,” Lady Antebellum say. “Truly the Queen. Rest peacefully, Aretha.”

“I am just heartbroken,” Wynonna Judd says. “This cannot be happening. Oh how I love her. Meeting her was such a highlight. She is THE shero who changed my life. Her voice. Listening to her brings me closer to Heaven and I will love her forever. We have lost an American treasure. It’s the end of an era.”

“Rest in peace Aretha Franklin,” says Billy Ray Cyrus. “An amazing talent with one of the most moving voices of all time. Your music will live on forever.”

“We lost one of the most important all time greats today,” writes Darius Rucker. “My love goes out to her family. Love you Aretha. That band in Heaven just got a lot better!!”

“One of my favorites,” Jon Pardi says. “Rest In Peace ✌🏻 Queen of soul! #respect #youbetterthink #arethafranklin”

“Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation,” Willie Nelson posts. “She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha”

“The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus,” Faith Hill notes. “I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

“The queen of soul…There will never be another,” adds Hill’s husband, Tim McGraw. “So much love and respect from the McGraw family. “A friend of mine told me once, ‘when you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced, live your life so that when you’re gone, the world cries and you rejoice.’”

“RIP Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” Scotty McCreery says. “A woman with an incredible God-given voice who shared it with the world, and we were lucky to have her while we did. She paved the way for every entertainer who came after her. May she rest in peace.”

“I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul,” McEntire shares, along with a video of her singing a Franklin classic. “Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you.”

“So sad to hear about Aretha Franklin,” Cassadee Pope says. “She represented strength and empowerment… not to mention that voice. If you’re a vocalist, no matter which genre, you look up to that voice. #RipArethaFranklin 😔”

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty