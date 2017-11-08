Country Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing over 50 people and leaving over 200 injured in what is the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, BuzzFeed News reports.

The shooter fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during country star Jason Aldean‘s set at the festival, and the country music community has since begun using social media to share their condolences for those affected by the tragedy.

Jason Aldean reacts

Aldean was closing out the festival and was performing his last song when the shooting began. The star later shared an Instagram photo that read “Pray for Vegas.”

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he captioned the image. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also shared an Instagram photo with the same message.

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight,” she wrote. “No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”

Festival artists respond

Several stars who played at the festival in the days prior, including Jake Owen, who witnessed the shooting, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Dylan Scott and Chris Young, offered their condolences on Twitter.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I’m in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I’ve played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. ?? What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

The country community offers condolences

Other country stars including Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini also shared their thoughts for those affected.

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo ? Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small