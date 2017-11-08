Country

Country Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las […]

By

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing over 50 people and leaving over 200 injured in what is the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, BuzzFeed News reports.

The shooter fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during country star Jason Aldean‘s set at the festival, and the country music community has since begun using social media to share their condolences for those affected by the tragedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to read the tributes from some of country’s biggest names.

Jason Aldean reacts

Aldean was closing out the festival and was performing his last song when the shooting began. The star later shared an Instagram photo that read “Pray for Vegas.”

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he captioned the image. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.” 

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also shared an Instagram photo with the same message.

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight,” she wrote. “No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”

Festival artists respond

Several stars who played at the festival in the days prior, including Jake Owen, who witnessed the shooting, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Dylan Scott and Chris Young, offered their condolences on Twitter.

The country community offers condolences

Other country stars including Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini also shared their thoughts for those affected.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small 

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts