How Country Stars Are Celebrating Halloween

Halloween might not be until Tuesday, but plenty of stars used this past weekend to break out their costumes and do a little dressing up in the name of the holiday.

From other celebrities to famous characters from comics and movies, country stars like Maren Morris and Brad Paisley got into the spirit with their creative ensembles. While we’re thinking that more stars will wait until the actual holiday to break out their costumes, there were a handful that gave fans a bit of a holiday preview over the weekend.

Scroll through to see a few of the stars who got into character.

Maren Morris

Morris and her friends transformed themselves into the Pink Ladies from Grease, donning the group’s iconic jackets as well as a few wigs to complete their looks. The singer, who dressed as Rizzo, captioned her snap with a quote from the character — “Some people are so touchy.”

Brad Paisley

Paisley teamed up with Eagles member Joe Walsh for a rather epic photo, with the country star dressing as Batman and Walsh arriving as the Pope.

“You think the current Pope is a rockstar?” wrote Paisley, whose birthday is Oct. 28. “Wait ’til you see this one. Holy s&!# batman. @joewalsh and I got, um, a little into dressing up for my birthday. Bless me father, for I have rocked.”

RaeLynn

The singer and her band donned an assortment of costumes, with RaeLynn dressing as a bunny while her bandmates went as the Joker, a skeleton and Gumby, among others.

“Clearly we all went to the costume store at different times,” she joked.

Trisha Yearwood

For the Halloween episode of her Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Yearwood surprised fans by dressing as her husband, country superstar Garth Brooks. Wearing a black-and-white shirt and Brooks’ signature cowboy hat, Yearwood looked ready to hit the stage rather than the kitchen.

Ellie Goulding

While she isn’t a country artist, Goulding dressed as one for Halloween — the singer donned a blonde wig, fringed coat and sparkling boots to look like country icon Dolly Parton for the night.

“I love you Dolly!” the pop star proclaimed in her caption.

