Country Songwriter Mark Selby Dead at Age 56

Country singer-songwriter Mark Selby has died at age 56, CMT reports.

Selby, who has written hits including the Dixie Chicks’ “There’s Your Trouble” and Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue on Black,” died on Sept. 18 after battling cancer.

In addition to writing for artists like Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Johnny Reid and Jo Dee Messina, Selby released several albums of his own over his thirty-year career. He was also a skilled guitar player and played on recordings for Judd and Kenny Rogers.

The musician’s style was bluesy, with artists like Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters and Jimmy Page influencing his sound. Musicrow.com shares that Selby attended Fort Hays University in Kansas and was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Selby was married to fellow songwriter Tia Sillers, who co-wrote Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

