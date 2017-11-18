Country Song About NFL Protests Mocked for Its Confusing Title

A new country song about the NFL police brutality protests is causing a stir online, but not for the reason most would think.

Texas country singer-songwriter Neal McCoy decided to release a song entitled “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take a Knee)” in response to Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem at events.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you haven’t seen it they named their GQ ‘Citizen of the Year’ for 2017, Colin Kaepernick,” McCoy said. “Now, I didn’t read the article, I saw it when I was driving, I understand they’re probably going to say he’s done a lot for Civil Rights and everything, and maybe he has. Maybe whatever he was trying to do, with civil unrest, maybe African Americans being treated wrong, or not equally, and some of that’s right. Maybe that’s what he was trying to do. But, taking a knee during the National Anthem at a professional NFL game is not the way to do it.”

While most would expect the song to be criticized for its content or musical quality, a different aspect is driving Twitter users wild.

The way the song’s title is punctuated, it is read as McCoy telling his rear-end to “take a knee,” instead of using “my ass” as a a negative exclamatory statement.

Twitter had a field day with the song’s confusing title, as well as its use of clarify parenthesis. There was also several people pointing out the irony of McCoy’s name being “Neal,” as it’s pronounced the same as “kneel.”

“Wait, so is his ass taking a knee?” one user wrote. “Because he won’t? Take the knee?”

Another added, “My interpretation is he is asking his ass to take a knee because he (for some undisclosed reason) doesn’t want to. His ass has a knee. Cowboys are weird.”

See some of the funniest reactions below.

Wait, so is his ass taking a knee? Because he won’t? Take the knee? https://t.co/1FPJi51y7b — James McNamara (@jamesmcnamara27) November 18, 2017

When your song title is so confusing you need the Cliff’s Notes to it in parentheses right after. (Song title is stupid.) https://t.co/92SADdGs4l — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 18, 2017

Yea. My interpretation is he is asking his ass to take a knee because he (for some undisclosed reason) doesn’t want to. His ass has a knee. Cowboys are weird. https://t.co/V5EIvgHl0o — Dr. Spooky “Fuck Konami” Cookies Sr. Esq. PhD VIII (@spookyhills) November 18, 2017

A country singer made a song called “Take A Knee, My Ass” in response to Colin Kaepernick and other athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. His name is Neal McCoy.

Neal McCoy.

Neel McCoy.

Kneel McCoy.

Kneel. You just can’t make this stuff up. — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) November 17, 2017