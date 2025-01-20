Country Singer Welcomes Baby No. 2: Congrats to Sarahbeth Taite

Sarahbeth Taite’s family has grown by one! Over the weekend, the country singer and former American Idol contestant, 27, shared that she welcomed her second baby with husband Colby Shaw.

Taite confirmed the baby’s arrival in a series of Instagram Story posts, such as the one embedded below. The shot shows Shaw holding their newborn in a hospital room.

(credit: Instagram/sarahbethtaite)

Taite announced back in July that she and Shaw were expecting their second baby together. The singer shared the news with photos of her growing family snapped by photographer Krista Johnson. The sweet images, shared to Instagram, showed Taite, Shaw, and their 2-year-old daughter Isla in a field, with sonogram images visible. Taite captioned the gallery, “Here we go again!!! we can’t wait to meet you, baby. See you in January,” and also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot, joking in the caption, “we got babies growing like weeds.”

Sarahbeth Taite on ‘American Idol’ (Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Discussing her pregnancy with PEOPLE at the time, Taite said that “the timing is just really sweet,” as she was preparing to release her EP, The Way We Started, “about motherhood, family, and my journey to getting here. At the same time, I get to grow my family and raise TWO babies with my best friend. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

“I can’t believe we get to bring another tiny person into the world,” she added. “Colby and I are so excited to watch Isla become a big sister and to watch these babies grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!”

In the months that followed, Taite continued to document her pregnancy journey. In August, Taite shared a gender reveal video, announcing that she and Shaw were thinking pink. In October, the “Diamond and a Baby” singer shared photos as she hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, joining in one post, “straight from preschool pickup to the @peopleschoice awards. thank you God for this dream on my heart and for these special moments I get to share with my babies.”

Taite competed on American Idol Season 20, and was shown during the “Country” category of the Genre Challenge during Hollywood Week. Although the singer was ultimately eliminated from the competition, she has gone on to enjoy a successful music career, with much of her music focusing on her experiences as a wife and a mother.