Country Singer Ty Herndon Marries Partner in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Country singer Ty Herndon wed Alex Schwartz on Saturday in Chapmansboro, Tennessee. As many as 300 people attended the ceremony, including Kristin Chenoweth, her fiancé Josh Bryant, and Herndon's long-time friend Sally Struthers. Regarding décor, the celebration featured "the formality of black and white juxtaposed against the casual backdrop of the farm," Herndon, 61, told PEOPLE. "We like to call it country chic, and everyone loved having a little bit of both experiences."

After touring many places for their venue, Herndon and Schwartz decided on Owen Farm, a "beautiful property outside of Nashville that sits on the banks of the Cumberland River," he said. "We knew we wanted something that captured our personalities, and we fell in love with this place as soon as we saw it. We used the wedding scene in the movie of The Proposal as a bit of a reference," he added. Owen Farm is located next door to the property of the late Don Williams, who was Herndon's father's favorite country music artist.

Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Scenic Tennessee Farm Wedding: All the Details! (Exclusive) https://t.co/80wUL6E9Kr — People (@people) August 27, 2023

"The Owen family was kind enough to offer us [Don's] tour bus to bring the wedding party to the location of the ceremony on the grounds, which created an extra special moment for me personally but also for our guests," said Herndon. "We just wanted a space and a place that could accommodate our eclectic group of friends and family to celebrate love, life, and our future together. That was the main thing that was important to us — and that everyone have a lot of fun," he added.

Bonnie Hadden, who runs Herndon's fan club, directed the wedding, which Melissa Greene, a former member of the contemporary Christian band Avalon, officiated. Former Avalon member Michael Passons, Herndon's manager, and former GLAAD vice president Zeke Stokes served as groomsmen alongside long-time producer and guitarist Erik Halbig. Various musicians performed during the event, including Anita Cochran, Matt Bloyd, Jamie Floyd + Jimmy Thow, and Shelly Fairchild.

Concerning the food, Herndon says they were looking for a "southern feast" for all of their guests. Al's Diner and Deli in Nashville catered the plated dinner that consisted of chicken, pork, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and iced tea. For their wedding, the couple ordered a three-tier cake with almond butter creme and blueberry lemon tiers, which Ivey Cake created in Nashville. There was also an ice cream bar and chocolate station at the reception.

As the couple prepared for their nuptials, Herndon told PEOPLE he could not wait to share the day with their closest friends and family and experience the "love that folks are bringing from all across the country and around the world to be a part of our special day." On the day of the event, Schwartz and Herndon honored family members who had passed away. "My father has been deceased for a long time, so we had a beautiful photo of him on a table alongside one of Alex's baby brother who passed away," he said. "On that table, our mothers lit a unity candle on behalf of both our families, signifying the joining of the Herndons and the Schwartzes. It created a very special moment to help us remember those who couldn't be with us to celebrate this day," he adds.

Following about six months of dating, the couple got engaged in February. One year ago, a mutual friend introduced them at a dinner party. "I love his goofiness, his heart, his loyalty, the way he looks at me, the way he holds me, and the way I feel safe with him," said Herndon. "And I pray to God that I am all those things to him. He has taught me how to love better and how to be a better human." He added, "My mother said to me when we got engaged, 'Son, you've waited your whole life for this.' We hope that by sharing this day and our love with others, we can let everyone know that miracles are possible, love is love, and equality and justice ultimately win every time."