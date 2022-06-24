Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were due to get married and we postponed that twice and there were lots of things personally that were difficult, but whenever we did postpone the wedding we decided that life is too short and if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a family we will see what happens," McHugh told Belfast Live last month.

"We could have gone ahead and got married just the two of us but you only do it once, or you hope you're only going to do it once and it's a day that you dream of, so whenever we knew it wasn't going to be the day we had hoped for, we decided we were just going to hold off until a time when we can do exactly what we want, and at that time we had no idea what was to come."

The wedding comes after the birth of their baby son Milo back in January. When speaking to Belfast Live, McHugh revealed the challenges of balancing work and mom life. "I would 100% hold my hands up and say I was consumed by work because I didn't see it as work because I'm lucky enough to love what I do and it's a passion of mine and I would work every hour of the day because I enjoy it. Then obviously when Milo came along firstly you don't have anywhere near the same time because you're changing nappies and feeding and sleepless night and things more than doing any work.

"But even now that I've been back over the last couple of months doing some work it's been lovely to get back and to put that performance hat on again because I've not had that for a while, and I've certainly enjoyed being a mummy and as I said it has totally refocused me." McHugh has released seven albums and 13 singles. Eleven of her singles rose to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes country chart in Ireland.