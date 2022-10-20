Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.

For their big day, the couple was joined at the Hiwassee River Wedding and Events venue by a roster of family and friends that included Outer Banks star Charles Esten and Bachelorette alum Chase McNary. Nick Norman, one of Brice's best friends, served as officiant as the couple exchanged vows. Of the outdoor ceremony, Brice told PEOPLE, "having the wedding outside was special to us because we both love the outdoors. We go hiking on trails any chance we get. The venue we chose had all of that, and it's such a beautiful location right on the Hiwassee River. We decided to write our own vows and exchange them during the ceremony. It was extremely special and was a hit!"

The romantic nuptials came five years after Brice and Manzer's love stary began. In 2017, the couple first crossed paths while Manzer was working as a bartender at Tin Roof in Nashville. According to Brice, he "walked up and asked to buy her a shot, thinking she'd make something fruity like a royal flush or something with cranberry in it," but he was surprised when she promptly let me know she was going to shoot Jack Daniel's and, I quote, 'to saddle up.'" Brice said he knew in that moment that she was my 'It's You' in life. She got me good with the whiskey talk, and I haven't turned back since."

Four years after that chance meeting, Brice and Manzer took the next step in their relationship when they became engaged. Brice dropped to one knee and popped the question during a fishing trip in Alaska, revealing to PEOPLE at the time, "I've had the ring for a minute, just waiting for the right time. Then I started thinking Alaska would be a cool place – a really memorable spot. So I booked a trip and a gig to Alaska."

After celebrating their marriage with guests at a reception, where entertainment was provided by. DJT3 and the Wes Cook Band, the newlyweds are looking forward to another celebraton of their love: their honeymoon. The couple told PEOPLE that they will be "honeymooning at a resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, called The Excellence."