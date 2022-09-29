Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.

The "SPF Me" singer shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she gave fans a glimpse of her and Schmidt's romantic nuptials, writing, "I married my favorite human I've ever met!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will now answer to Mrs. Schmidt." For the big day, Blair walked down the aisle in a custom Alyssa Kristin dress, which she paired with a vintage pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings from 1960 for her something old. After breaking her foot just two weeks before the wedding, the singer completed her wedding day look with a custom, blinged-out cane from Nashville designer Daniel Diamond, according to PEOPLE.

The couple's wedding – officiated by Blair's maid of honor Jamie Fritz Kugler, with the musician and Schmidt exchanging vows they wrote themselves – came a year after they first became engaged. The couple first met back in 2017, when they were set up to write songs together. Four years later, Schmidt dropped to one knee and popped the question while vacationing in Miramar Beach, Florida in September 2021, with Blair sharing at the time, "every second we are together feels like heaven on earth. He's the absolute man of my dreams and I can't wait for forever together."

"I had never let someone truly in," Blair told PEOPLE. "I always was skeptical every guy would break my heart, and I gave each one who ever asked me out only a small glimpse into who I really am. There was something about Jordan, though, from the second I met him. I didn't care if I ended up heartbroken, I had a feeling that loving him fully, if only for a moment in time, would be the greatest thing I'd ever experience."

Now married, the couple are looking forward to a lifetime together, with Blair revealing that she is most excited to take her new husband's last name and they are looking forward to their month-long honeymoon in Italy next spring. Blair said that Schmidt "is the most incredible human I've ever met. There are days I still can't believe I found him and get to love him."