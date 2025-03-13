Nearly a year after Colt Ford suffered a heart attack that led to an 8-day coma, the “Hell Out of It” singer, 54, is opening up about how his life has changed since his brush with death.

Ford had a heart attack on April 4, 2024, dying three times before being stabilized and falling into a coma for eight days. Upon waking up, Ford told Fox News Digital in an interview published Feb. 25 he felt he’d been given a message by God.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“God just told me, I need to sit down and pay attention to what’s going on around me,” Ford said. “And I think try to use it for … something as positive as I can … no matter what it is, I’m meant to have that second chance. That just doesn’t happen. You know? … It is such a gift. I realize how precious some things are now, and it makes me focus a little bit differently.”

Ford said the near-fatal experience has been “pretty profound” for him and “just makes you realize some of the things you think are important or that maybe you were chasing as a younger man or a younger person … they’re not really that important.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 17: Colt Ford performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on August 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He continued, “I’ve always been … an alpha male kind of guy. And all of a sudden, I wake up out of a coma and I can’t even feed myself ice out of a Styrofoam cup. … It’s very humbling.”

Ford has also been putting more of a focus on his health after being diagnosed in 2022 with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness. “That myostatin, it really messed up my vision and caused a lot of fatigue,” he said. “I just started getting that under control.”

Part of that meant changing his diet and exercise habits, going from “Zaxby’s and fried chicken” to “lots of grilled chicken” and water over soda in a move that’s helped him go from 350 pounds down to about 190 pounds. In terms of fitness, Ford laughed, “I’m on the treadmill a lot and trying to get into some yoga and Pilates.”