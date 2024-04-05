Country Star Colt Ford Suffers Heart Attack After Concert

The singer's reps stated that he is 'currently under care' in the ICU of an Arizona hospital.

Country star Colt Ford recently suffered a heart attack after a concert at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona on Thursday, April 4th. In a press release, reps for the country-rap icon stated that he is "currently under care in the Intensive Care Unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona." No other details were provided.

Originally hailing from Athens, Georgia, Ford — real name Jason Farris Brown — is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter who has several #1 hits, and originally recorded Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

By 2019, Ford built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with "Back" [feat. Jake Owen] going Top 40.

Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of "Vocal Event of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Cold Beer" with Jamey Johnson. Ford's recently released full-length album, Must Be The Country, includes 24 tracks with features from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more.