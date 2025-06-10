Country Singer Conner Smith Strikes and Kills Woman in Alleged Car Accident

Country singer Conner Smith is at the center of an ongoing police investigation after he allegedly struck and killed a woman in Nashville over the weekend.

The fatal crash occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle driven by Smith, 24, struck Dorothy Dobbins, 77, as she was crossing the street at a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The pedestrian killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street is identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins,” the report reads. “The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway. It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.”

Per the report, “the preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.” The report added the “I Hate Alabama” singer “showed no signs of impairment.” Police said there are no charges “at present” against Smith.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WKRN, Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson, confirmed that the rising country star “was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

The fatal crash coincided with the final day of the 2025 CMA Fest. Smith performed during the annual festival on Saturday on the Chevy Riverfront Stage. He shared photos of the performance to Instagram Sunday, writing, “Hometown hits different.” Outside of the statement from his lawyer, he hasn’t publicly commented on the incident.

Smith, who is signed to Big Machine Records’ Valory, first rose to fame in 2021 when his song “I Hate Alabama” became a viral TikTok hit. Following the release of his EP Didn’t Go Too Far in 2022, the singer released his debut album Smoky Mountains last year. He has scored hits with songs like “Creek Will Rise,” “Learn From It,” and “Take It Slow,” and has toured with Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and more. He was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and his “Steal My Thunder,” featuring Tucker Wetmore, was featured on the Twisters soundtrack.