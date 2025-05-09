Country Singer Cody Johnson Expecting Third Child With Wife Brandi

Cody Johnson is proud to be a soon to be father of three. The country music superstar, 37, revealed at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards that his and wife Brandi’s family is growing as they’re expecting their third child.

“We’re having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well,” Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively. It’s unclear when the baby boy is due.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair are already the parents of two girls – Clara Mae and Cori. he says they’re happy to have a baby brother soon. “My girls .. you can’t beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart. They’re 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I’m excited to watch them help raise this little boy,” he said.

Johnson is happy about where life is this time around for the impending birth, noting he is “a lot better off now as far as career and financially, than I was when we had [Clara and Cori] … He’s gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did. He’s going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did.”

He says he was always hopeful he’d one day be a boy dad. “Yes,” through laughter, adding, “I didn’t care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal,” he said.

He and Brandi first met as teenagers. They’ve been married for more than 10 years.

Johnson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the show, noting that if he wins it would be a “culmination of my entire career’s hard work. And not just mine, but all of the people God has placed around me. From my band, my crew, my management, label, producers, engineers, musicians … all of em.”

He added: “I think it’s the one I want the most, selfishly. But here’s the thing, if I don’t get it, I’ll just go work for the next one,” he further quips.