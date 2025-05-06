2025 ACM Awards: Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and More to Perform

The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have released the latest additions to the star-studded performance lineup for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire.

Celebrating its 60th ceremony, the show will stream live exclusively across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. The award ceremony will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

This year’s ceremony will be two and a half hours. Set to take the stage are LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson, among others.

Those interested in attending may have a chance to see the monumental moment. A limited number of tickets to the landmark 60th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek.

The Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show, first established in 1966. In 2022, it made history as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream.

This year also marks McEntire’s 50th anniversary in country music. In an interview with PEOPLE ahead of her ACM hosting gig, she reflected on her journey. “Very grateful, very thankful,” she said. “And I never thought at the 20th anniversary that I’d be hitting this one. But I have to give a lot of credit to people who have been before me — Tammy [Wynette], Dolly [Parton], Loretta [Lynn] — who have paved the roads for girl singers of my generation and the ones that are coming up after me.”

Her career is storied. She has released 32 studio albums, earned 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, and three Grammy Awards.