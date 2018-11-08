Country Singer Aubrie Sellers Canceled Plans at Thousand Oaks Bar Right Before Shooting

A gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, injuring dozens of others before turning the gun on himself.

After the shooting began, patrons began scrambling to escape the bar, and country singer Aubrie Sellers revealed on Thursday that she was almost one of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sellers, the daughter of Lee Ann Womack, shared on social media that she had made plans to go to Borderline Bar & Grill to line dance but canceled them just hours before the shooting took place

Last night we were going to go line dancing at 9:30 PM at a bar called Borderline we heard about in Thousand Oaks… an hour before we were to leave, I got home and Laney’s eye was swollen shut so we didn’t go. Thinking of everyone affected by this today. Truly unbelievable. — AUBRIE SELLERS (@aubriesellers) November 8, 2018

“Last night we were going to go line dancing at 9:30 PM at a bar called Borderline we heard about in Thousand Oaks,” Sellers wrote, revealing that her cat had a medical issue that caused her to stay home.

“An hour before we were to leave, I got home and Laney’s eye was swollen shut so we didn’t go,” she continued. “Thinking of everyone affected by this today. Truly unbelievable.”

If you would like to help the victims and their families, here is a link to donate//t.co/LS87uXIRVW — AUBRIE SELLERS (@aubriesellers) November 8, 2018

To conclude her thoughts, Sellers shared a link to donate to the Borderline Shooting Victims Fund.

Along with Sellers, several other country artists used Twitter to share their thoughts on the tragedy, with LeAnn Rimes writing that she is “heart broken for the victims and their families.”

Just seeing the news of the shooting in Thousand Oaks last night. I am heart broken for the victims and their families. This one hits way too close to home. My heart is with everyone effected by this horrible tragedy. #ThousandOaks #BorderLineShooting — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 8, 2018

Morgan Wallen tweeted, “It’s a cold, cold world sometimes I swear. Praying for Thousand Oaks, California this morning.”

“Sending prayers and love to everyone in Thousand Oaks, CA today,” Maddie & Tae wrote. “Absolutely heartbroken thinking of all those sweet souls just trying to listen and dance to country music. Hug your loved ones tight.”

Chris Young called the shooting “completely senseless.”

Heartbroken for all the families that will go through today without someone they had yesterday. Completely senseless #ThousandOaks — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) November 8, 2018

“Breaks my heart to hear about the shooting at a country music dance hall in California,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Facebook. “12 innocent lives lost, including a brave police officer who came to help. I just hate it. So senseless. I’m praying for the loved ones who are hurting right now.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer