Country/Pop Band Faces Shakeup, and Now Only 1 Original Member Remains

The Band Perry is facing another shakeup after Reid Perry announced his exit from his family’s group Monday.

Reid’s older sister, Kimberly Perry, is now the only original remaining member of the Grammy-winning band after her brother, who played bass and sang background vocals, revealed he would no longer be performing with the trio.

“To the fans, you’ve always been my favorite part of this. I’ve decided to leave TBP. I’ll be missing seeing you in the crowd at a Band Perry show but I’ll be around,” Reid wrote on Instagram.

Instead of performing, Reid revealed he would be managing The Voice alum Ryan Coleman, whom he called “a new voice I believe in more than anything.”

“For me it was and will always be about making great country music, with and for the hardworking people who love it and live it,” he continued. “Thank you for every memory, I’ll see you back in the saddle. I wish Kimberly and TBP the best as they move forward into the future.”

Kimberly commented on her brother’s exit announcement, writing, “Reid! Wishing you the most wonderful successes in your new era! Love you, brother!”

Kimberly and Reid founded The Band Perry with younger brother Neil back in 2005, breaking through to the mainstream five years later with their self-titled album and No. 1 hit “If I Die Young.” The band would go on to win numerous ACM and CMA Awards before taking home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Gentle on My Mind” in 2015.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry attend the Build Series to discuss ‘The Good Life’ at Build Studio on July 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

In 2018, the group went pop with their EP Coordinates. Five years later, the band announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on their “individual creative pursuits.”

Earlier this year, The Band Perry announced that they would be reuniting and returning to their country roots, with Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Castello, replacing Neil as a backing vocalist. During their brief reunion, the trio released a remastered version of their 2010 breakthrough album in celebration of its 15th anniversary.